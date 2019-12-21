Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Resources
More Obituaries for MELVIN CRAWFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELVIN H. CRAWFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELVIN H. CRAWFORD Obituary
CRAWFORD MELVIN H.

Age 74, of Brookline, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen Crawford; loving father of Larry (Lacey) Crawford and the late Renee Crawford, Melvin H. Crawford, and Tamara Elaine Crawford; dear brother of Ferzelle (George) Jones. Cherished grandfather of Larry D., Jr., & Lindyn M. Crawford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Melvin was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the Masons. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS.  No visitation. A service will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -