Age 74, of Brookline, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen Crawford; loving father of Larry (Lacey) Crawford and the late Renee Crawford, Melvin H. Crawford, and Tamara Elaine Crawford; dear brother of Ferzelle (George) Jones. Cherished grandfather of Larry D., Jr., & Lindyn M. Crawford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Melvin was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the Masons. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. No visitation. A service will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019