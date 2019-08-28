|
HYATT MELVIN L.
Age 87, of the Willows for the past three years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Caring Heights. He was born in the family farmhouse in Moon Township on November 14, 1931 to the late Harry and Alma (Obenreder) Hyatt. He was a 1950 graduate of Moon High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Panama. Melvin was retired from Dravo Hastings HVAC Co. Melvin was a member of Toastmasters International, liked to travel, hunt, fish and work in his cabin. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Genevieve "Genny" Cole-Hyatt; his four children, Joyce (Tony) Kreider, Melanie (Carl) Bergstrom, Greg (Cheryl) Hyatt, Kimberly Kutchmark; four stepchildren, Cathy Kelley, Skip (Caren) Cole, Steve (Jill) Cole, Philip (Sunshine) Cole; 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and his brother, Wayne Hyatt. Melvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Marlene Hyatt; five brothers and one sister. Visitation Thursday, 2-8 p.m. with Blessing Service time later at COPELAND'S Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Rd. Burial will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 10:30 a.m. with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to or a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019