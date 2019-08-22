|
|
HOLMES MELVIN S. "MEL"
Of Plum, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (Thomas) (Taylor) Holmes; loving father of Dr. Thomas (Kim) Taylor of Arizona, Terrance (Linda) Taylor of Forest Hills, Timothy Holmes of Plum, Patrick "Brandon" Holmes of Plum, Eric Holmes of Forest Hills and Daric (Jacquelynn) Holmes of Seven Fields; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and adored great-grandfather of six great-grandchildren; brother of Walter (Ethel) Holmes of Apollo. Preceded in death by brothers, Robert Holmes, William Holmes, Ellen Holmes and Roy Holmes; also survived by many special cousins, nieces and nephews. Mel was a 20 year veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving his country in both WWII and the Korean War, before retiring as Senior Chief. He worked as a safety engineer for over 30 years at Factory Mutual Engineering, before retiring. Mel enjoyed gardening, tinkering with different machines around the house, and was an avid Pirate fan. He loved nothing more than being with his family and spending time with his loving grandchildren. Friends welcome Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 12 Noon, followed by a presentation of Military Honors. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Plum American Legion Post 980, 7824 Saltsburg Rd., Pgh., PA 15239.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019