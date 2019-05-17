SKELLEY MELVIN

Of Monroeville, age 87, on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathryn (McKenna) Skelley for 68 wonderful years; loving father of Kerry (Colleen) Skelley of Penn Twp., and Terry (Denise) Skelley of N. Huntingdon; cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Nate) Winfield, Donald (Ashley) Skelley, Brett (Rachel) Skelley, and Evan (Michelle) Skelley; great-grandfather of Ariel, Sienna, Tyler, Jakob, Lukas, Vaughn, and Margot; brother of Shirley (Thomas) Blissman, the late Donald Skelley, and the late Carol Lazorchak; also survived by nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Mel was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was a manager for several A&P Grocery stores for over 25 years. Mel was an avid golfer and enjoyed going on cruises. Friends welcome Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Colman Church.