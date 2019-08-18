|
CRATSLEY MELVIN VAHAN
December 13, 1946 - July 24, 2019. Lt. Col. Melvin Vahan Cratsley, age 72, of Temecula went to be with his Lord on July 24, 2019, while surrounded by family at home after a five year struggle with cancer. Melvin was born on December 13, 1946, to Frank Melvin and Isabelle May Cratsley of Pittsburgh, PA. Lt. Col. Melvin Cratsley retired from the Marines in 2000 accumulating 28 years of service. After 20 years as a Christian school teacher and principal, Melvin continued his ministry as pastor of Grace Fellowship in Temecula, CA and remained in this position until his death. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ernestine "Ernie" Cratsley; his sons, Michael (Frances) Cratsley of Gaithersburg, MD and Jonathan Cratsley of Temecula, CA; his daughters, Miriam Cratsley of Pittsburgh, PA and Hope (Calvin) Jones of San Bernadino, CA; and his grandchildren, Hailey, Parker, Nina, and Erin. He is also survived by his sisters, Karen (Richard) Meyers and Marion (Larry) Stawartz; his brothers, Herbert (Maria) Cratsley and James (Agnes) Cratsley; and brother-in-law, James "Nat" Butler. A memorial will be held 2 p.m. September 8, 2019, at Trinity UM Church, McMurray, PA 15317. Donations may be made to Grace Fellowship, 41710 Enterprise Cir. S #C, Temecula, CA 92590.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019