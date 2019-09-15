|
|
WACH, JR. MELVIN
Melvin ("Mel") E. Wach, Jr. of Coeur d'Alene, ID (formerly of Pittsburgh, PA) died Friday the 13th after a long battle with an Agent Orange related neurological disorder. Mel proudly served our country in Vietnam with the US Army where he was awarded four Medals of Honor including the Bronze Service Star for Combat and the National Defense Service Medal. After returning home from Vietnam, Mel entered the financial industry and was a Sr. Vice President with a national mortgage company before branching out to become a Partner of Your Equity Source (YES Mortgage). Mel was one of the few men in his unit who made it back from Vietnam and these experiences led him to become an advocate for Veterans, both through his business and his charitable contributions. Mel never wanted to take credit so most of this work was done anonymously. He said he owed it to his 'brothers and sisters' who were in need. Mel is survived by his wife, Sandra Wach of Coeur d'Alene, and his family in Pittsburgh, Eric Wach (Son), Kevin Wach (Son), Zachary Wach (Grandson), McKenzee Wach (Granddaughter), Dolores "Sissy" Wach (Sister), Rita Scanio (Sister), Carole and Chuck McConville (Sister and Brother-in-Law) and his beloved pets, Boris & Natasha (the crazy Maine Coons) and baby Moxie. Mel will be transferred from YATES FUNERAL HOME in Coeur d'Alene to The Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Arlington is the home of The Vietnam Wall which pays tribute to the 58,320 Veterans who bravely lost their lives while serving our county and the Arlington National Cemetery which is our Nation's most hallowed ground consisting of over 624 acres where over 400,000 men and women who have sacrificed for our Country. The family has asked that donations be made to Newby-gennings of North Idaho (a non-profit which provides vital services to Veterans and their families) in lieu flowers.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019