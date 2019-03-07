|
|
CHECHAK MERCEDES (HERNANDEZ)
Age 65, of East Liberty, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A devoted wife of 45 years to her husband, Randolph Chechak; caring mother of Anthony, Louis, Sherry, Maria, Laura, Chad and Francis; grandmother of 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mercedes was the oldest of three children; sister, Margaret; and brother, Emanuel; mother, Theresa; and father, Manuel Hernandez. Mercedes' passion was to enjoy life with her family and friends and laughing and smiling as often as possible. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church, 1118 Chislett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019