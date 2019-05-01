Home

MERCEDES "MERCY" (JENKINS) FAUST

MERCEDES "MERCY" (JENKINS) FAUST Obituary
FAUST MERCEDES (JENKINS) "MERCY"

Suddenly, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved wife for 46 years of Robert J. "Bob"; mother of Russell J.; daughter of Mercedes and the late Robert Jenkins; sister of Robert (Georgann) Jenkins, Edward, Margaret (George) Speck, Thomas, David (Michelle), Ruth Ann "Buffy", and Joseph Jenkins; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK DEBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, Tuesday and Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Services Thursday at 11 a.m. in Unity Presbyterian Church, Green Tree. Mercy was a graduate of Robert Morris University and the University of Pittsburgh where she completed a Master's degree in Sociology. She devoted tireless service to the Boy Scouts of America, serving as Eagle Valley District Training Chair, Assistant District Commissioner, Assistant Scout Master, and District Member at large. She was honored with the District Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver Award. She completed the Wood Badge Program (Beaver Patrol) and also served on staff. Mercy was a deacon at Unity Presbyterian Church, an avid walker, and community gardener. She will be dearly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scouts BSA Troop #9006, c/o Unity Presbyterian Church, 1146 Greentree Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
