Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
425 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 381-3337
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
425 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
425 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
425 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
425 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount
MERCEDES "CEDE" (CARNEY) JENKINS

MERCEDES "CEDE" (CARNEY) JENKINS Obituary
JENKINS MERCEDES "CEDE" (CARNEY)

Age 95, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, of the Knoxville section of Pittsburgh. Loving wife of the late Robt, Sr. Devoted mother of Robt, Jr. (Georgann), Edward, Thomas, Margaret "Maggie" (George) Speck, David (Michelle), Ruth "Buffy", and Joseph, and the late Mercedes (surviving husband, Robert) Faust; happy grandmother to 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. Cede was a longtime active member of St. Canice/St. John Vianney Church, the St. Canice Alumni Association, and Al-Anon. Friends received SATURDAY and SUNDAY, 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 at TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC., (412-381-3337) 425 Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver 15210. Mass of Christian Burial St. Mary of the Mount, MONDAY, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the St. Canice Alumni Association, PO Box 10321, Pgh., PA 15234.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
