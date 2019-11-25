|
DAUER MERCEDES "DEDE" McSORLEY
Passed peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by her family in her home at 89 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Honorable Robert E. Dauer, Sr.; mother of Anne Dauer Danielsen (Peter) of Connecticut, Mary "Mimi" Dauer Colville (Michael), Robert E. Dauer, Jr. (Maris), Margaret "Maggie" Dauer Marquette (Matthew); loving grandmother of Michael Christopher Colville, Jr., William Lee Danielsen, Caroline McSorley Colville, Elizabeth Dauer Danielsen, Sophia Marie Marquette, Matthew Jack Marquette, Margaret Anne Marquette; sister of the late Roberta McSorley Cox and the late G. Franklin McSorley; sister-in-law of John L. Dauer (Sally) of Michigan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A life-long resident of Pittsburgh, Dede graduated from The Ellis School and Rosemont College. Dede's gentleness and generosity will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Tuesday 2-7 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, Mass of Christian Burial St. Paul Cathedral 10:00 a.m. Remembrances may be made to Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019