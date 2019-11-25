Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Resources
More Obituaries for MERCEDES DAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MERCEDES McSORLEY "DEDE" DAUER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MERCEDES McSORLEY "DEDE" DAUER Obituary
DAUER MERCEDES "DEDE" McSORLEY

Passed peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by her family in her home at 89 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Honorable Robert E. Dauer, Sr.; mother of Anne Dauer Danielsen (Peter) of Connecticut, Mary "Mimi" Dauer Colville (Michael), Robert E. Dauer, Jr. (Maris), Margaret "Maggie" Dauer Marquette (Matthew); loving grandmother of Michael Christopher Colville, Jr., William Lee Danielsen, Caroline McSorley Colville, Elizabeth Dauer Danielsen, Sophia Marie Marquette, Matthew Jack Marquette, Margaret Anne Marquette; sister of the late Roberta McSorley Cox and the late G. Franklin McSorley; sister-in-law of John L. Dauer (Sally) of Michigan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A life-long resident of Pittsburgh, Dede graduated from The Ellis School and Rosemont College. Dede's gentleness and generosity will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Tuesday 2-7 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, Mass of Christian Burial St. Paul Cathedral 10:00 a.m. Remembrances may be made to Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MERCEDES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now