SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
MERCEDES R. (SHIMP) SHERMAN

MERCEDES R. (SHIMP) SHERMAN Obituary
SHERMAN MERCEDES R. (SHIMP)

Age 85, of Ross Township, on Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved mother of the late Susan (Thomas surviving) Dziubinski and Michele Kreiner; grandmother of Rebecca K. Dziubinski and Hannah M. Dziubinski; sister of David Shimp III and Demaris Bucko. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a blessing service will be held following visitation at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090. Please offer condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
