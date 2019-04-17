|
SHERMAN MERCEDES R. (SHIMP)
Age 85, of Ross Township, on Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved mother of the late Susan (Thomas surviving) Dziubinski and Michele Kreiner; grandmother of Rebecca K. Dziubinski and Hannah M. Dziubinski; sister of David Shimp III and Demaris Bucko. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a blessing service will be held following visitation at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090. Please offer condolences at:
www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019