WEINER MERCY B.
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Weiner; daughter of the late Max and Eva Braff; sister of the late Hannah Protetch, Blanche Leaf and Rena Buncher; aunt of Bonnie (late Jerry) Stalinsky, Gerry Buncher, Francie (Richard) Serbin, Max Protetch, Shelly Leaf and the late Maxine (late Fred) Shirey; also survived by many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at New Light Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Riverview Towers, 52 Garetta Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019