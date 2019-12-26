Home

NAPLES MEREDITH F.

Age 73, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of John F. Naples. Loving mother of Johnny (Ashlee) Naples, Richard Matthew Naples (Thomas Kapfer) and Emily Naples. Grandmother of Maya Naples. Sister of Richard Farrell of St. Louis and Constance Merriman of McKeesport. The family will receive visitors Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. in Church of the Assumption, 45 North Sprague Ave., Bellevue.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
