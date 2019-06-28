WELCH MERLE G.

Of Hopewell Twp., passed away on June 25, 2019, surrounded by family. Merle was born on February 6, 1922, to Qimby and Maude Welch, of Flemington. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Welch, of 57 years of marriage; his devoted children, Michael (wife, Robin), of McCandless Twp., Darnell Kramer Welch, of Conneaut, PA, Robin (husband, Ed) Bennett, of Shinnston, WV, and Wendy (husband, Patrick) Riley, of Hopewell Twp.; his adoring grandchildren, Emily (husband, Sam) Fisher, Anthony Kramer, Halie Bennett, Myah Riley, Kaleb Riley, and Amilya Riley; also survived by his siblings, Wilma Warren, Georgina Mayfield, and Leonard Welch; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Merle "Pap" Welch was a hard-working US Steel Mill worker for 32 years. Merle enjoyed riding on the can-am, time with his family, and cheering on the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates, no matter the game's outcome. He holds a very special place in everyone's heart and will forever be missed. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.