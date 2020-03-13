BLUMENFELD MERLE LEE

Age 81, of Dormont, PA on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Son of the late Henry and Margaret Blumenfeld. Husband of the late Estelle Blumenfeld. Stepfather of Ronald Romanoff and Marilyn (Stephen) Rago. Brother of the late Geraldine Manela Harris and Morton (surviving spouse Judith) Blumenfeld. Grandfather of Rachel Rago. Special friend of Lynne Gottesman. Uncle of Allen (Lorelei) Blumenfeld, Daniel Blumenfeld and Alan (Helene) Manela and great-nieces and nephews. He attended Robert Morris Business School and served in the US Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was employed by the USPS for over 40 years. He was a member of B'Nai Brith, Jewish War Veterans, both the Dormont and Squirrel Hill AARP chapters, NARFE and New Light Congregation. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 12 noon. Visitation one hour prior to services (11 a.m. - 12 noon). Interment Agudath Achim Cemetery, Forest Hills. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Light Congregation, 5915 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or , 2403 Sidney Street #230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

www.schugar.com