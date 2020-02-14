|
|
FAETT MERRY LOU (ABELS)
Merry Lou (Abels) Faett, 90, of Mt. Lebanon, died February 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Merry Lou had a unique first name that foretold her unique and wonderful life. Raised on a houseboat by her parents, Catherine M. and Alvin ("Hoppy") Abels (both deceased), on the Monongahela and Ohio Rivers, Merry Lou later went ashore on Neville Island where she spent her formative years. She moved to Mt. Lebanon in 1960 with her cherished husband, Norman ("Red") J. Faett, Jr. (deceased), where she raised her four beloved children, Norman J. Faett, III (Becky), Alvin A. Faett (Monica), Frederick M. Faett (Donna), and Catherine L. Stimmel (William). "Grandma" to ten beautiful grandchildren - Abigail, Allison, Norman ("Jack"), Catherine, Alexander, Andrew, Julia, McLain, Conrad and Marlene, and two great-grandchildren – Bridie and Cillian. Loving sister to Harriet E. Lawrence (deceased) and Alvin A. Abels. Per Merry Lou's request, there will be no viewing or services. If one wishes to remember Merry Lou, a donation to Pittsburgh Mercy (Operation Safety Net), Development Office, 9983 Perry Highway, Suite 208, Wexford, PA 15090-9297 (pittsburghmercy.org) would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER. 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Please view and add tributes at
www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020