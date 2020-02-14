Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for MERRY FAETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MERRY LOU (ABELS) FAETT


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
MERRY LOU (ABELS) FAETT Obituary
FAETT MERRY LOU (ABELS)

Merry Lou (Abels) Faett, 90, of Mt. Lebanon, died February 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Merry Lou had a unique first name that foretold her unique and wonderful life. Raised on a houseboat by her parents, Catherine M. and Alvin ("Hoppy") Abels (both deceased), on the Monongahela and Ohio Rivers, Merry Lou later went ashore on Neville Island where she spent her formative years. She moved to Mt. Lebanon in 1960 with her cherished husband, Norman ("Red") J. Faett, Jr. (deceased), where she raised her four beloved children, Norman J. Faett, III (Becky), Alvin A. Faett (Monica), Frederick M. Faett (Donna), and Catherine L. Stimmel (William). "Grandma" to ten beautiful grandchildren - Abigail, Allison, Norman ("Jack"), Catherine, Alexander, Andrew, Julia, McLain, Conrad and Marlene, and two great-grandchildren – Bridie and Cillian. Loving sister to Harriet E. Lawrence (deceased) and Alvin A. Abels. Per Merry Lou's request, there will be no viewing or services. If one wishes to remember Merry Lou, a donation to Pittsburgh Mercy (Operation Safety Net), Development Office, 9983 Perry Highway, Suite 208, Wexford, PA 15090-9297 (pittsburghmercy.org) would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER. 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Please view and add tributes at


www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now