Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Northgate Church
238 West View Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Northgate Church
238 West View Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
MERWIN L. EDDY Jr.

MERWIN L. EDDY Jr. Obituary
EDDY, JR. MERWIN L.

Age 60, of West View, formerly of Avalon, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan (Emmons) Eddy; father of Sarah (James) Neal, Joshua Eddy, Abigail Eddy, and Elizabeth (Michael) Horsey; grandfather of Reilly Eddy and Emmalynn Peiper; also survived by eight brothers and sisters. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229 (West View). Additional visitation held on Monday from 9-11 a.m. at Northgate Church, 238 West View Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. following visitation. Merwin was an avid outdoorsman and creative wood worker. He was a kind and happy individual who enjoyed being around people. In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to PA Game Commission Youth Programs. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
