LEE MICAH T.

Life began for Micah T. Lee on February 27, 1975. Micah was one of five children from the union of Norma Joan Bryant and Louis Michael Lee. Micah suddenly left this life on May 18, 2019. He will continue his peaceful journey with the Lord. Micah graduated from Cornell High School in 1994. After graduation, he attended Job Corps, where his passion and appreciation for cooking shined. Micah graduated June 23, 2000 from Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts School. Micah was a very talented chef. He worked at several establishments such as Downtown Hilton, The Porch, and McCormick and Schmick's. In 1997, Micah was diagnosed with cancer and during that time, he excepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at Stevens Childcare with then Minister Lisa Goldsmith. His love and faith were strengthened through this trial. Micah truly loved the Lord. He was a fighter. Micah beat cancer twice! Micah was very in tune with nature. He had such a fondness for animals and loved to watch nature channels such as The Animal Planet and Animal Kingdom. Micah was very quiet, mild-mannered, and had a sweet disposition. Although he struggled with addiction, he shared his experiences to help others overcome. Micah was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roalf Lee, Margaret Lee, Jon F. Bryant and Corrine Bryant. Micah leaves to cherish in his memory, four children, Mark Andrew Wilson, Abrielle Rendar, Sidney Micah Lee, and Sofia Melaine Lee; his mother, Norma Joan Bryant and father Louis Michael Lee; best friend, Annie Karabinos; siblings, Michael Jon Lee (Marsha), Louis Mark Lee, Gregory David Lee, and Melaine Danielle Lee. 12 nieces and nephews, Michael J. Lee, Matthew Lee, Marquila Lee, KeAira Lee, Jon Lee, Isaiah Lee, Cheyanne Lee, Major Lee, Louis Lee, Corrine Pasko, Lamiaya Fields, and Laila Pasko. He also leaves to mourn, his uncles, aunts, and a host of cousins and friends. Friends will be received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, 867 Fifth Ave. where Services will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted.