More Obituaries for MICHAEL BARBIN
MICHAEL A. BARBIN

Feb. 10, 1954-Feb. 16, 2019. Age 65, Altoona, passed away Saturday at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh. He was born in Pittsburgh, son of the late James W., Sr. and Amanda C. (Kroll) Barbin. Surviving is his brother, James W. Barbin, Jr. of Pittsburgh. Michael was an electro mechanical repair technician prior to retirement. He enjoyed working on computers. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at THE STEVENS MORTUARY, INC., 1421 Eighth Ave., Altoona, where a prayer Service will be held at 6 p.m.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
