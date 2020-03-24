|
BUCKISO MICHAEL A.
Age 77, of Jefferson Hills, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Michael is survived by his four children, Mike (Marci) Buckiso, Scott (Donna) Buckiso, David (Lisa) Buckiso, and Carrie (Deron) Stock; nine grandchildren, Michael J. Buckiso, Tyler Buckiso, A.J. Buckiso, Christopher Buckiso, Olivia Buckiso, Kale Buckiso, Angelina Buckiso, Nicholas Stock, and Jacob Stock; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Elaine Buckiso, and parents, Julius and Mildred Buckiso. Mike loved living in Pittsburgh his entire life. He was a graduate of Duquesne High School and Theil College then began working for U.S. Steel. Mike retired from U.S. Steel after working there for 37 years in Management where he held two USS Patents. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, visiting camp and The Farm. He loved spending time with family most of all, especially Sunday pasta dinners. He was a hockey coach and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's athletic events. His days were also spent with his best buddy and bird dog "Pete", along with friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Services will be private and are entrusted to JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Memorial contributions may be made to a in Michael's memory. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020