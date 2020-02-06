Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
1000 Lindsay Road
Carnegie, PA
MICHAEL A. JOSEPH


1933 - 2020
MICHAEL A. JOSEPH Obituary
JOSEPH MICHAEL A.

Age 86, of Brookline, peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn J. Joseph; loving father of Michael (Lisa), Chris (Connie), Joe (Connie), David (Beth), Mark (Lori) Joseph; dear brother of Alexander (Mary Lou) Joseph; cherished jiddoo of Michael, Melissa (Patrick), Anthony and Lauren, Sarah, Christopher, and Jack, and Alexis (Shane), Jessica, David and Marissa, Mark and Alex; cherished great-jiddoo of Josephine and Ryleigh. Also survived by many adored nieces, nephews, and extended family and countless special friends. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 Friday 2-8 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 1000 Lindsay Road, Carnegie, PA 15106. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions to: The Susan Komen Foundation, ww5komen.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
