LAUFF MICHAEL A.
Michael, 34, of Carnegie, formerly of McDonald, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian. He was born May 31, 1985, in Pittsburgh, a son of Stanley P. Lauff, Jr. and Victoria Selden Lauff of McDonald. In addition to his parents his family includes brothers, Major Christopher (Nikki) Lauff, David Lauff; and sister, Katie Lauff; grandparents, Pap and Gram Selden and Gram Lauff. Michael has many, many aunts, uncles and cousins that were not only family but friends. Michael loved life and never met a stranger who didn't become his friend. Michael was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School and Slippery Rock University. He was a member of St. Alphonsus R. C. Church in McDonald and was employed by Abate Irwin as a safety engineer. Friends will be received Monday 12 Noon - 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus R. C. Church, 219 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp., PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony's School Programs, Wexford, PA 15090. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019