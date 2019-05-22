|
|
PALAMONE MICHAEL A.
Age 76, of Penn Hills, passed away on May 19, 2019. Loving father of Michael (Terri) Palamone and Beth (David) Joseph; proud grandfather of Gabrielle Palamone, Isabel Palamone, Ava Palamone, Alexis (Shane) Liska, Jessica Joseph, and David Joseph; loving life partner of Brenda Dare; also survived by his siblings, Marlene (Charles) Schultz, Tony (Marcia) Palamone, and Charles (Cindy) Palamone; preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Anna (Serrao) Palamone. Michael was the owner of Graphics Plus and Equine Products for over 30 years. Friends will be received Saturday from 12 noon until time of Blessing Service at 4 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek, (412-823-1950). www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019