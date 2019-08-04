|
RICHARDS MICHAEL A. "JAKE"
Age 90, a Moon Township resident most of his life, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Ohio Valley Hospital. He was born in McKees Rocks on November 23, 1928, to the late Michael and Anna (Winter) Richards; beloved husband for 63 years to Dolores "Dee" (Hirschinger) Richards; loving father of Gayle (Art) Antram, Joy (Brian) Boy, Michael (Vikki) Richards; cherished grandfather of Michael and Raquel, Brandon (Sara), Justin (Chrissie), Sean (Mandi), Michael (Amy), Lou (Anna), Melissa (Greg), Arthur (Kim) and Matthew (Patricia); also 11 great-grandchildren; brother of Dorothy Mixter, Rose Marie Martin, Howard Richards and the late Eugene Richards; also many loving nieces and nephews. For over 38 years, Mike was a Specialist in the National Guard 112th/171st ARW for Explosive Ordinance Disposal. In 1960, he joined the Moon Township Volunteer Fire Dept. He was an avid gardener and grew his own grapes for wine making. He was devoted to his family and was loved by all. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. followed by burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Moon Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019