Age 86, of Gibsonia, formerly Brookline, on July 14, 2019. Born on February 17, 1933 in McKeesport, PA, son of the late Michael A. Riley, Sr. and Katherine Carr Riley. Also preceded in death by his brothers, the late Thomas Riley, killed in WWII, the late Robert (late Rita) Riley, and one sister, the late Margaret Denney. Beloved husband for 54 years of Caroline Schwab Riley, whom he married on August 28, 1965. Loving father of Michael Andrew "Andy" (Sandra) Riley, III and Julie (Alexander) Tschammer-Osten. Proud grandfather of Katherine, Julia, Ava, and Annika. Friends received Wednesday, 1-6 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church. Private interment will be held in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory, PA. Born and raised in McKeesport, PA, Michael was a Korean War Army Veteran, attended Robert Morris College, and worked for 32 years for U.S. Treasury Department as an IRS Agent. He was a member of Brentwood VFW, Brookline American Legion, Dormont AARP, and a longtime member of Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church in Brookline and recently St. Richard Catholic Church in Gibsonia. In his retirement years, Mr. and Mrs. Riley traveled extensively in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The Riley's moved to Gibsonia in 2015 to be near family. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd. Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.