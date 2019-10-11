Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
MICHAEL ALAN KOTCHEY

MICHAEL ALAN KOTCHEY Obituary
KOTCHEY MICHAEL ALAN

Age 65, of Indiana Twp., passed peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Sue (Ebeling) Kotchey; loving father of Shawn (Tara) and Shannon (Adam) Brill; proud Pap Pap of Craylynn, Charlotte, Pria, and Madeline; dear son of Charlotte Kotchey and the late Frank Kotchey; brother of Bruce Kotchey and the late Charles Kotchey. Michael was the proud founder and owner of Allegheny Fire Equipment for over 45 years. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed many weekends at the camp he built in Clarion County. He also loved traveling the country with his son selling Millcreek Valley Game Calls. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
