STRAPPLE MICHAEL ALAN
Age 52, of Monroeville, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved son of Stella Strapple and the late John T. Strapple, Sr.; brother of Thomas J. Strapple and the late John T. Strapple, Jr., and the late David A. Strapple. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church. Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
