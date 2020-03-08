MICHAEL ALAN STRAPPLE

Age 52, of Monroeville, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved son of Stella Strapple and the late John T. Strapple, Sr.; brother of Thomas J. Strapple and the late John T. Strapple, Jr., and the late David A. Strapple. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church. Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
