Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL FETZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL ALLEN "BIG MIKE" FETZER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL ALLEN "BIG MIKE" FETZER Obituary
FETZER MICHAEL ALLEN "BIG MIKE"

Age 40, of Brighton Heights on Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved son of the late Stan R. and Patricia E. (Good) Fetzer; stepson of Janet Fetzer; brother of Stan R. (Michelle) Fetzer, Jr., Brian, Douglas (Jennifer Zagal) and Patty (Jim Szkola) Fetzer; survived by eight nieces and nephews. Friends received to remember Michael on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
Download Now