|
|
FETZER MICHAEL ALLEN "BIG MIKE"
Age 40, of Brighton Heights on Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved son of the late Stan R. and Patricia E. (Good) Fetzer; stepson of Janet Fetzer; brother of Stan R. (Michelle) Fetzer, Jr., Brian, Douglas (Jennifer Zagal) and Patty (Jim Szkola) Fetzer; survived by eight nieces and nephews. Friends received to remember Michael on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019