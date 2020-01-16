|
MARGO MICHAEL ANDREW
Age 73, of Economy, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Born Sept. 29, 1946, son of the late Andrew and Catherine (Laurent) Margo. Beloved husband of Barbara (Fitch) Margo, whom he married on Jan. 24, 1970; dear brother of Bill (Giovanna) Margo, and Kathy (John) Alexander. Mike is also survived by many loving nieces. nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, in-laws, and friends. Mike will be lovingly remembered for his kindness, gentle nature, and sense of humor. He was a lover of computer games, especially WOW. He enjoyed playing poker, watching his cherished Pittsburgh Steelers, and most importantly spending time with his family. He was employed by Shultz Ford, and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Family and friends are welcome Thursday from 1-7 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Parish. Interment will be held at The National Cemetery of The Alleghenies with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to St. Ferdinand Parish, or The Vietnam Veterans of America.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020