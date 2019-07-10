PAUL MICHAEL ANDREW

Age 76, of Baldwin, passed peacefully on July 8, 2019, three days prior to celebrating 55 years of marriage to the LOVE of his life, Martha (Griego). "Mickey" was born to Michael J. and Marian (Hartman) on August 24, 1942. He was the cherished father of Michael A. (Kathleen), Marcella Heidenreich (Gregg) and Mandy Cordova (Chris); dear brother of Mary Ann Siebert. Mickey's eight grandchildren, Miquela, Robert, Sara, Cali, Julia, Jenna, Bethany, Kelly; and great-grandson, Warren, were the center of his universe. He was formerly the proud owner of the M & M Bar (Mt. Oliver) and later Cuz's Bar (Southside). His most cherished titles were Pap Pap and Papa. A celebration of Michael's life to share special memories shall be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 1-8 p.m., at Hyland Hills Apartments Activity Room, 275 Oakville Dr., Pgh., PA. 15220. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to your local youth basketball association are suggested.