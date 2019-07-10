Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL PAUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL ANDREW PAUL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL ANDREW PAUL Obituary
PAUL MICHAEL ANDREW

Age 76, of Baldwin, passed peacefully on July 8, 2019, three days prior to celebrating 55 years of marriage to the LOVE of his life, Martha (Griego). "Mickey" was born to Michael J. and Marian (Hartman) on August 24, 1942. He was the cherished father of Michael A. (Kathleen), Marcella Heidenreich (Gregg) and Mandy Cordova (Chris); dear brother of Mary Ann Siebert. Mickey's eight grandchildren, Miquela, Robert, Sara, Cali, Julia, Jenna, Bethany, Kelly; and great-grandson, Warren, were the center of his universe. He was formerly the proud owner of the M & M Bar (Mt. Oliver) and later Cuz's Bar (Southside). His most cherished titles were Pap Pap and Papa. A celebration of Michael's life to share special memories shall be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 1-8 p.m., at Hyland Hills Apartments Activity Room, 275 Oakville Dr., Pgh., PA. 15220. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to your local youth basketball association are suggested.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.