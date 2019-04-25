Home

MICHAEL ANTHONY MARECIC

MICHAEL ANTHONY MARECIC Obituary
MARECIC MICHAEL ANTHONY

Of West Homestead, on April 22, 2019. Beloved husband of 31 years to Robin Coret; son of Evelyn (Sabino) and the late Rudolph Marecic; brother of Marian Marecic, Stephen Marecic, Gregory Marecic, Joseph (Shelly) Marecic, Valerie (Doug) Tkocs, Richard (Jennifer) Marecic, Patricia (John) Tour, James Marecic and the late Francis Marecic; survived by many nieces, nephews and the apple of his eye, "OG"; also survived by his furry girls, Bella and Marley; brother-in-law of Robert T. Coret. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, Friday 1 – 7 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Michael's family wishes to give special thanks to the hospice nurses of AHN and caregiver Jayme. Michael was a friend to many and will be dearly missed.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
