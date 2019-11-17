|
|
THOMAS MICHAEL ANTHONY
Michael Anthony Thomas, 74, passed away on Saturday, November 16, with his loved ones surrounding him after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 10, 1945, son of Elizabeth (Capozzi-Thomas) Pometto and Anthony Pometto. He is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Theresa; his children, Tina and Michael (Valerie) Mengine; and his joy, his grandaughters, Melanie, Natalie and Jamie; siblings, George (Butch), Bob, Maria, Stella and Antionette; and several nieces and nephews. He was a big hearted, generous, fun and loving man who found joy in giving and helping others. The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Cristina Strahotin and her team No Visitation, Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass Tues. 10 a.m. at Saint Theresa's of Avila Catholic Church, followed by a celebration of his life at Sieb's Restaurant Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019