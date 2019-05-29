WEISS MICHAEL ARMIN

Age 71, of Mt. Lebanon, on Monday, May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Gerri (Weisband) Weiss; son of the late J. Herman Weiss and Gloria Zeaman Weiss; father of Melissa Henry, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Douglas (Alexandra) Weiss, of Philadelphia, PA; brother of Paul (Bryan) Weiss, of Boston, MA, and Ronald (Carolyn Carson) Weiss; grandfather of Julia Henry, Bejamin, Jonah, Gabriel, and Ethan Weiss; brother-in-law of Sandy (Mark) Goldberg, Davie and Renee Weisband, Linda (Jeff Stambaugh) Weisband, and John and Bob Goldberg. He was born in Donora, PA. Mr. Weiss earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, Magna Cum Laude from Washington and Jefferson where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Law, where he served as an editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review, and was elected to the Order of the Coif. Mr. Weiss was a former partner in the law firm of Doepken Keevican & Weiss, LLP, where he concentrated in corporate and commercial matters. During his career he served as General Counsel and Secretary to the Boards of Directors of three publically-held corporations: L.B. Foster Company, Rouge Steel Corporation, and MK Rail Corporation and has held similar positions with several privately-held companies. He was also Managing Director of Patient Centered Solutions, LLC. An active participant in many diverse civic and community organizations, Mr. Weiss was inducted into the Ringgold High School Hall of Fame. He served as the past National Chairman of the ; past President of the Allegheny Tax Society; past Chairman of the Tri-State New Leadership Cabinet and local and national cabinets of Israel Bonds. He had previously served on the Board of Directors of Vision Benefits of America, the United Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, Beth El Congregation of the South Hills, the National Conference of Christians and Jews, and many other organizations. He has received numerous honors and awards and authored many articles and co-authored The Little Diabetes Book You Need to Read. He enjoyed travel, golf and wine. But, most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Beth El Congregation, 1900 Cochran Rd., Pgh., PA, 15220. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private, by family only. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., entrusted with Mr. Weiss' arrangements. www.slaterfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Mr Weiss' name suggested to the , 112 Washington Place #1520, Pgh., PA 15219 or the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave Pgh, PA 15232.