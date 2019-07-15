MATOUS MICHAEL B.

Passed peacefully away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Age 61, of Bellevue; beloved husband of Sherry C. (Tokarski) Matous; son of Robert P. and Elva M. Matous; son-in-law of Richard and Martha Tokarski; loving father of Sarah (Andrew) Cooper and Luke (Amanda) Matous; brother of Faith Matous, Charles Matous and Oscar Matous, Robert Matous, Jr., Carolyn Fertig and Philip Matous; grandfather of Zeke, Mollie, Kaity and Keaton; also many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. Mike was an accomplished wood worker and tree climber and a proud cement worker for 35 years. He served in the Marine Corp Reserves and National Guard Signal Battalion. Friends received Wednesday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, 10 a.m., on Thursday. Memorials suggested to or the Arbor Day Foundation.