Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL MATOUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL B. MATOUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL B. MATOUS Obituary
MATOUS MICHAEL B.

Passed peacefully away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Age 61, of Bellevue; beloved husband of Sherry C. (Tokarski) Matous; son of Robert P. and Elva M. Matous; son-in-law of Richard and Martha Tokarski; loving father of Sarah (Andrew) Cooper and Luke (Amanda) Matous; brother of Faith Matous, Charles Matous and Oscar Matous, Robert Matous, Jr., Carolyn Fertig and Philip Matous; grandfather of Zeke, Mollie, Kaity and Keaton; also many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. Mike was an accomplished wood worker and tree climber and a proud cement worker for 35 years. He served in the Marine Corp Reserves and National Guard Signal Battalion. Friends received Wednesday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, 10 a.m., on Thursday. Memorials suggested to or the Arbor Day Foundation. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now