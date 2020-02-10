Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
BRODY MICHAEL

Age 89, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of Baldwin Boro. Beloved husband of the late Marlene C. (Steiner) Brody; father of Mark (Ramona) and Mary Ann (James) Harper; grandfather of Laura Marlene Harper; son of the late George and Mary (Balego) Brody; brother of Andrew Brody and the late John (Mary), George (Lillian), Ann (Richard) Poeller and Helen (Frank) Romeo. Also survived by many nephews and nieces. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Monday, February 10, from 2 - 8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.  Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020
