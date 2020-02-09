Home

MICHAEL C. HELFFRICH

Age 58, unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Son of Dorothy (Flowers) Helffrich and the late Thomas G. Helffrich. Brother of Dorothy (Jim) Kerkan of FL, Judy (Dick) Baier of FL, Janice (the late Paul) Reed, Paul Helffrich, George (the late Amy) Helffrich, Joseph Helffrich and the late Thomas Helffrich. Survived also by nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors Tuesday, 2-7 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be a blessing service at 7 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
