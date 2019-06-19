KEARNS MICHAEL "MICK" C.

Age 70, of Pleasant Hills, passed away suddenly from cardiac issues at home on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born April 25, 1949, one of five children of William and Gervase Kearns. Mick entered the US Coast Guard in Sault Ste. Marie, MI with his best friend, Rich Mittelmeier during the Vietnam Era. He worked his entire career with Duquesne Light and loved fixing things and working on projects. "If Grandpap can't fix it no one can!" Loving husband of 49 years of Sherri Kearns; father of Kelli (former spouse, Michael Haberman) Haberman and Dr. Richard (Lara) Kenney; grandpap of Ryan Kenney, Brady Haberman, Kacie Haberman, Corey Haberman, and Grace Kenney; son of Gervase and the late William Kearns; brother of Leonard (Peg) Kearns, William (Connie) Kearns, Doreen (Glenn) Eisel and Tom Kearns; lifelong friend of Gary Jurgovsky, Rich Mittelmeier and Joe T. Dusch. Friends received Wednesday from 3 – 8 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. in STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 (412-384-0350). Prayer in the funeral home on Friday, 9 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas a' Becket Catholic Church, 10 a.m., Fr. Dan Maurer celebrating. Charitable contributions may be made to St. Thomas A'Becket "old church" new kitchen fund, 139 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills, PA 15025. www.stephendslater.com for condolences. "He Loved his Family and Church".