McKEOWN MICHAEL C.
On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Michael C. McKeown, age 84, of Pleasant Hills, passed away with his family by his side. Beloved husband and best friend of Sandra (Muse) Frey McKeown; father of Ashley (Melissa) McKeown and Kira (Scott) McKeown; stepfather of David (Amy), Amanda (Michael), Nathan (Monica), and Jordan (Melissa) Frey; grandfather of Iona, Benner, Ella, Juno, Lola, Cecelia, Simone, Frances, Casper, and Solomon; brother of David (Wendy) McKeown, of England, and the late Melvin McKeown; also survived by nieces and a nephew. Michael was born in London in 1935 to Charles and Gertrude (Wiltshire) McKeown. After being evacuated from London during WWII, he and his family lived in Cambridgeshire. He completed his college education in England, studying chemistry and physics. In 1969, Michael immigrated to the United States. Throughout his life, Michael worked in the science/math manufacturing industry, retiring from Kurt J. Lesker in 2014. Even beyond his retirement, Michael continued to enjoy the challenge of a physics, chemistry or math problem. Although born in England, Michael considered Pittsburgh to be home. He was most proud of his family and loved the times when all gathered together for Christmas and the annual Bethany Beach vacation. Michael and Sandi loved to travel (especially with their dear friends, Von and George Simon), and Michael loved his ballroom dancing days with Sandi. He will be forever missed by all. Services are private. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 655-4600. If desired, the family requests donations in Michael's name to the Cancer Center at AGH (supportahn.org) or the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania (pfwpa.org). Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020