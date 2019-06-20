Home

MICHAEL C. ROSS Sr.

MICHAEL C. ROSS Sr. Obituary
ROSS, SR. MICHAEL C.

On Monday, June 17, 2019. Son of the late Joseph C. and Mary (Short) Ross; loving husband for 25 years of Shannon (Darrall) Ross; beloved father of Jonathan M. (Kayla) Mirenna, Michael C. (Alexis) Ross, Jr., Alexes N. Ross and Katelyn M. Darrall; grandfather of Jade L. Mirenna, Jason M. Ross, and Henry T. Mirenna; brother of Joseph M. (Caroline) Ross, Cindi A. Ross (McDonough) and Michael J. Ross. Friends may call Thursday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be a blessing service on Friday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019
