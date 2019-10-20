|
|
QUIMBY MICHAEL CAREY
On Friday, October 18, 2019, age 62, of Mars. Husband of Susan Burke Quimby, pet dad of Mabel and Saskatoon; brother of Carol Ann Kristufek (Paul), Mary Patricia Dundore (William), Susan Hazard (Robert), John Quimby, Joseph Quimby (Catherine), Daniel Quimby and the late Mark Bradley Quimby; also many nieces and nephews. Friends received at the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Memorials requested to the St. Kilian Food Pantry. Michael was a plumber with the Plumbers Union Local #27. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019