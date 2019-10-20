Home

MICHAEL CAREY QUIMBY

MICHAEL CAREY QUIMBY Obituary
QUIMBY MICHAEL CAREY

On Friday, October 18, 2019, age 62, of Mars. Husband of Susan Burke Quimby, pet dad of Mabel and Saskatoon; brother of Carol Ann Kristufek (Paul), Mary Patricia Dundore (William), Susan Hazard (Robert), John Quimby, Joseph Quimby (Catherine), Daniel Quimby and the late Mark Bradley Quimby; also many nieces and nephews. Friends received at the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Memorials requested to the St. Kilian Food Pantry. Michael was a plumber with the Plumbers Union Local #27. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
