McKEEVER MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER

Age 54, of Upper St. Clair, PA passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born on November 20, 1964, he was the son of the late Dorothy and William McKeever. Beloved husband and soulmate to Jamie Ruch McKeever; loving father to Madelyn, Michael and Ryan McKeever; dear brother to Brian (Becky) McKeever, David McKeever, Christopher (Jill) McKeever and Kevin McKeever; cherished son-in-law to Ron (Roberta) Ruch; loving brother-in-law to Ron Ruch, Shawn (Liane) Ruch, and Jeff (Jul) Ruch; dear uncle to Lucy, Sam, Katie, Caroline, Elizabeth, Parker and Brooke McKeever and Gideon and Corbin Ruch. He was also survived by beloved aunts, an uncle and many dear friends. Mike was a loving father and husband who enjoyed coaching his children's sporting events and spending quality time with his family at Sea Isie Beach where they traveled every year. He will be missed by many friends, some of which he traveled to Myrtle Beach with for golf trips. The family would like to thank the Hillman Cancer Center for his four and a half years of life that he would not of had without them. Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louise de Marillac, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hillman Cancer Center. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:

