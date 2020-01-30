Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
MICHAEL D. MAHONEY Obituary
MAHONEY MICHAEL D.

Age 59, of West View formerly of North Side, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Longtime loving companion of Jennie Joneikis; father of Michael Mahoney and the late Dayna Mardis; stepfather of Chelynne Mardis; grandfather of Neveah, Landon, and Alana; brother of Cathleen, Douglas, Shawn, Debra, and Bryan. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 1-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Mike dearly loved his grandkids, family, and mushroom hunting. He was a truck driver for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
