MAHONEY MICHAEL D.
Age 59, of West View formerly of North Side, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Longtime loving companion of Jennie Joneikis; father of Michael Mahoney and the late Dayna Mardis; stepfather of Chelynne Mardis; grandfather of Neveah, Landon, and Alana; brother of Cathleen, Douglas, Shawn, Debra, and Bryan. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 1-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Mike dearly loved his grandkids, family, and mushroom hunting. He was a truck driver for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020