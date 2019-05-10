|
|
McILREE MICHAEL D.
With family and friends by his side, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Michael D., age 56, of Collier Twp. Beloved husband of Holly A. McIlree; loving father of Michael Jr. and Alexander McIlree; dear brother of Robert W. (Joyce) McIlree Jr., Kathleen (Timothy) McAloon, Mary (Anthony) Franzetta, Andrew (the late Cherie) McIlree, Archie (the late Jennifer) McIlree and Amy McIlree; also numerous loving nieces and nephews. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Sunday 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service in Church of the Nativity, 33 Alice St., Crafton on Monday at 11 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to BSA Troop 860, 4260 Muirfield Circle, Presto, PA 15142. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 10, 2019