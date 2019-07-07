PETRILLI MICHAEL D.

Age 85, on July 2, 2019, of Naples, Florida formerly of Brentwood. Beloved husband of 65 years to Patricia H. (Stunkard) Petrilli; loving father of Linda (Ron) Foreman, Michael (Christine) Petrilli, Lisa (Darryl) Keller and Mark C. Petrilli; proud grandfather of Ronnie (fiancée Liz) Foreman, Michael and Nicholas Petrilli, Joe, Haley and Cole Keller; son of the late Michael and Carmela Petrilli. Mike, along with his business partner, the late Sam (Loretta) DelBianco, owned and operated McNeilly Automotive Group since 1958. He was a member of South Hills Country Club for over 30 years and Naples Heritage Golf and Country Club for 20 years. "Big Mike" was known for his cross handed and one handed chip shots. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227 on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Parkinson Foundation, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202 or the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.