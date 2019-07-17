Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
(412) 781-7300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish (St. Joseph Church)
MICHAEL D. SYNAN

MICHAEL D. SYNAN Obituary
SYNAN MICHAEL D.

On Monday, July 15, 2019. Husband of the late Joanne; father of Melanie (Jarret), Amber (Daniel), and Cory; grandfather of Jake, Bailie, Rylie, Savannah, Lillie, Ella, Sullie, and Morgan; son of the late Edward and Gerry; brother of Edward, Joe, Kevin, Patrick, Mary, Robbie, Karen, and the late Lee, Marty and Ricky; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Friends received 4-8 p.m, Wednesday and 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5175 Butler St., A funeral mass will be held in St. Maria Goretti Parish (St. Joseph Church) on Friday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019
