SYNAN MICHAEL D.
On Monday, July 15, 2019. Husband of the late Joanne; father of Melanie (Jarret), Amber (Daniel), and Cory; grandfather of Jake, Bailie, Rylie, Savannah, Lillie, Ella, Sullie, and Morgan; son of the late Edward and Gerry; brother of Edward, Joe, Kevin, Patrick, Mary, Robbie, Karen, and the late Lee, Marty and Ricky; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Friends received 4-8 p.m, Wednesday and 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5175 Butler St., A funeral mass will be held in St. Maria Goretti Parish (St. Joseph Church) on Friday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019