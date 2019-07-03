JONES, JR. MICHAEL DAVID "MIKE"

Of Crafton, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, July 1st after a lifelong battle of health issues from diabetes and multiple organ transplants. He was born July 14, 1956 and was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dolores (Kroll) Jones. Devoted father of Michael D. (Michelle) Jones, Jr. and Tina (Steve Schohn) Jones; adoring grandfather to his one and only granddaughter, Meghan Jones. Mike is survived by a large loving family. He was a retired mechanic and loved teaching his kids to work on their cars. Spending time with his granddaughter one of his favorite things to do. Family will receive visitors Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves. N.S. Funeral Mass in St. Boniface Church on Saturday, 10 a.m. Interment to follow in North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or CORE. www.obriensfuneralhome.com