Age 53, of Tyrone, died Monday, April 8, 2019, in Tyrone. He was born February 25, 1966, to the late Milan and Margaret (Garrity) Dustevich. He was employed as a Project Manager for EMG Brands, in Tyrone. He was a graduate of Norwin High School and attended University of Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Beth Brisbine. Surviving is a son, Ryan Dustevich of Pittsburgh; a sister, Michelle Henry; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation or services. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin, PA. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
