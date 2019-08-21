|
DUGGINS MICHAEL E.
Age 58, of Carnegie, PA, unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019; beloved son of Georgia and Estill Duggins; beloved husband of 27 years to Cynthia (DiBattista) Duggins; brother of Dave (Nancy Gale) Duggins, Ronald (Patricia) Duggins, Rev. Jerry (Rev. Jan) Duggins, Steve (Melanie) Duggins and the late Richard Duggins; and many nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner 951 Cliff Mine Rd. N. Fayette Twp. Imperial, PA 15126 724-695-7332from 10 a.m. till time of service at 12:30 p.m
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019