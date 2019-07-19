|
RYAN MICHAEL E.
Of Brookline, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Beloved son of Michael T. and Bridget M.; brother of Jennifer (Bill) Henschel; uncle of Averie and Max; also many loving uncles, aunts and cousins. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Sunday only 1-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Loreto Church, Michael lost his courageous battle with addiction. Please remember his smile and his loving outgoing nature. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019